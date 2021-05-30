0
Sunday 30 May 2021 - 09:19

Protests against Netanyahu Continue in Occupied Quds

Protests against Netanyahu Continue in Occupied Quds
People in Occupied Palestinians protested in front of the Knesset's parliament, up to Balfour Square in occupied  Quds, demanding the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Residents of occupied Palestine chanted slogans against Netanyahu during the demonstration.

There have been numerous protests against Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption as well as his poor performance in dealing with all kinds of crises in occupied Palestine.

Netanyahu has been involved in four corruption cases in recent months; the cases are known in the media as "Case 1000", "Case 2000", "Case 3000" and "Case 4000".

In late February, the Israeli Attorney General indicted Netanyahu in three cases, 1,000, 2,000 and 4,000, on charges of bribery, fraud and treason.

Netanyahu is not the first Israeli official to face criminal investigation and interrogation. Moral and financial corruption is common among Zionist officials.
