American Citizens Demonstrate in Support of Palestinians

More than a thousand Americans demonstrated in Washington on Sunday in support of the Palestinian people against crimes committed by the Zionists regime in Gaza and Al-Quds.Demonstrators chanted slogans and carried placards in support of Palestinian people, calling for an end to the Zionist regime's racist actions taken against the oppressed Palestinian people, Al-Quds Al-Arabiya reported.The demonstrators also announced that US government officials should end their support for the Zionist regime, the report added.The battle of the Palestinian resistance groups with the Zionist regime under the title of "Battle of Sword of Quds” finally ended on Friday morning May 21 after the announcement of ceasefire by Zionist regime. As expected, the Zionist regime, despite much bragging, finally agreed to a ceasefire under the pressure of rocket attacks of the Palestinian Resistance groups.