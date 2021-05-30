0
Sunday 30 May 2021 - 21:24

Israeli Opposition Closing in on Deal to Oust PM Netanyahu: Report

Story Code : 935424
Israeli Opposition Closing in on Deal to Oust PM Netanyahu: Report
Bennett would serve until September 2023, after which Lapid would take over until the term ends in November 2025.

Bennett reportedly informed Lapid of his decision on Friday, with the latter vying to build a coalition government by the Wednesday deadline after PM Netanyahu failed to do so.

There are, however, some disputes with Lapid’s Yesh Atid party that remain unresolved, sources in Yamina said.

Lapid has a week to bring the government to a vote of confidence in the Knesset once he tells President Reuven Rivlin that he plans to form a government.

Previously, Lapid said that despite meeting with Bennett, he didn’t know whether he would manage to build a coalition before the mandate expires.
Related Stories
‘Israeli’ Military Fears Possible Iran-backed Strikes: Report
Islam Times - Out of fear from a possible military action, the Zionist occupation forces are reportedly preparing for a possible strike from pro-...
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
30 May 2021
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
30 May 2021
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
29 May 2021
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
29 May 2021
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
29 May 2021
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
29 May 2021
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
28 May 2021
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
28 May 2021
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
28 May 2021
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
28 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
27 May 2021