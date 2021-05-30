Israeli Opposition Closing in on Deal to Oust PM Netanyahu: Report

Islam Times - Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has reportedly made a power-sharing offer to political foe Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, in which they would share the post of PM, serving two years each of a four-year term, The Jerusalem Post reported citing sources who spoke to Bennett.

Bennett would serve until September 2023, after which Lapid would take over until the term ends in November 2025.Bennett reportedly informed Lapid of his decision on Friday, with the latter vying to build a coalition government by the Wednesday deadline after PM Netanyahu failed to do so.There are, however, some disputes with Lapid’s Yesh Atid party that remain unresolved, sources in Yamina said.Lapid has a week to bring the government to a vote of confidence in the Knesset once he tells President Reuven Rivlin that he plans to form a government.Previously, Lapid said that despite meeting with Bennett, he didn’t know whether he would manage to build a coalition before the mandate expires.