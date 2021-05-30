0
Sunday 30 May 2021 - 21:26

Brazilian Protesters Blame President Bolsonaro for Covid Crisis

In the capital, Brasilia, thousands gathered in front of Congress calling for the president’s impeachment, and demanding more vaccines.

Demonstrations took place in other major cities, including Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro’s popularity has plummeted over his response to the pandemic.

Brazil has registered nearly 460,000 deaths – the second-highest toll in the world after the US. It also has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases at more than 16 million.

Saturday’s protests piled further pressure on Bolsonaro as Brazil’s Senate holds an inquiry into his government’s handling of the pandemic and the slow roll-out of the vaccine program.

Opposition parties, trade unions and social movements accuse Bolsonaro of stalling the program and disregarding the consequences.
