Iraqi Parliament to Summon PM over US Violations

Islam Times - The parliament will summon Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for explanation over the United States continued violation of the country’s sovereignty and plans to target anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd Al-Sha’abi, an Iraqi lawmaker announced.

Abdul Amir Al-Taeiban, of Al-Sadiqoun bloc, said that the parliament is “serious” about holding a session, with Kadhimi and members of his cabinet in attendance, to review the recent developments in Iraq and the breach of its sovereignty by Washington, according to Al-Ahed news.“As long as the US embassy is in Baghdad, Iraq will not witness calm. The shooting by the US embassy is a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty. Thus, an action must be taken to recognize what the US embassy did," Taeiban addedThe remarks came one day after the US Embassy in Baghdad activated its C-RAM systems and alarm sirens as part an alleged security drill.A security source told Shafaq news agency that missile remnants fell on Al-Karama Hospital in Central Baghdad, but no casualties were reported.Latest reports suggest the Pentagon is seeking permission from US President Joe Biden to attack PMU positions in Iraq.In early 2003, the US invaded Iraq under the later debunked pretext that the regime of Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.It withdrew soldiers from Iraq between 2007 and 2011, but redeployed them in 2014 along with other partners to allegedly counter the threat from the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group.On January 3, 2020, the US assassinated Iran’s legendary anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, deputy head of the PMU, in a fatal drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.Two days later, the Iraqi parliament unanimously approved a bill, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.Since then, however, Washington has been dragging its feet on the pullout and targeting anti-terror groups from time to time.