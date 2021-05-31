Tel Aviv Summons Philippines Envoy over Anti-Zionist Vote

Islam Times - The Tel Aviv regime summoned the Philippines’ Ambassador on Sunday for clarifications about his country’s vote at the UN Human Rights Council last week in favor of an investigation of alleged Israeli regime war crimes.

Israeli regime's so-called Foreign Ministry Deputy-General for Asia and the Pacific Gilad Cohen added that Tel Aviv expects friendly countries like the Philippines to stand with it and not support resolutions that strengthen terrorism, according to the Zionist media.The UNHRC voted 24-9 on Thursday to investigate the Israeli regime for war crimes during the recent 11-day round of fighting with Palestinians in Gaza and beyond. Fourteen other countries abstained.