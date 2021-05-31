0
Monday 31 May 2021 - 00:16

Tel Aviv Summons Philippines Envoy over Anti-Zionist Vote

Story Code : 935435
Tel Aviv Summons Philippines Envoy over Anti-Zionist Vote
Israeli regime's so-called Foreign Ministry Deputy-General for Asia and the Pacific Gilad Cohen added that Tel Aviv expects friendly countries like the Philippines to stand with it and not support resolutions that strengthen terrorism, according to the Zionist media.

The UNHRC voted 24-9 on Thursday to investigate the Israeli regime for war crimes during the recent 11-day round of fighting with Palestinians in Gaza and beyond. Fourteen other countries abstained.
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
30 May 2021
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
30 May 2021
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
29 May 2021
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
29 May 2021
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
29 May 2021
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
29 May 2021
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
28 May 2021
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
Russia Slams US over Not Rejoining Open Skies Treaty
28 May 2021
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
Assad Elected President of the Syrian Arab Republic with the Majority of Votes
28 May 2021
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
Kuwait Parliament Passes Legislations on Boycott, Banning Normalization with ‘Israel’
28 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
27 May 2021