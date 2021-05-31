0
Monday 31 May 2021 - 00:19

US Likely to Offer Partial Sanctions Relief to North Korea

Story Code : 935436
US Likely to Offer Partial Sanctions Relief to North Korea
A United States congressional think tank has projected that the Biden administration is likely to pursue a phased process of offering partial sanctions relief in exchange for partial steps from North Korea toward its denuclearization, Korean Broadcasting System (KBS World) said in a report on Sunday.

The Congressional Research Service presented the projection in its report titled "South Korea: Background and US Relations," which was updated last week.

According to KBS, in the report, the CRS noted that the Biden administration last month completed a review of North Korea policy and announced it will pursue a "calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy" with the country.

The report said this approach appears to envision an "incremental process of offering partial sanctions relief in exchange for partial steps toward denuclearization."

It added that US officials said they reached out to Pyongyang and the ball is in its court, but the administration has not explained how its approach might persuade the North to come to the negotiating table or make concessions.
