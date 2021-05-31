Houthi Slams UN Dealing with Humanitarian Situation in Yemen

Islam Times - Leader of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi criticized the way the UN deals with the humanitarian situation in the Arab country, stressing that it is not acceptance to link the humanitarian issue with other issues.

In a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Sunday, al-Houthi referred to the weak role of the UN towards the unjust and unjustifiable siege imposed by the US-Saudi coalition against Yemen that prevents the import of food, medicine and fuel.He criticized the UN for using the humanitarian situation as card to blackmail and pressure the Yemeni people, al-Masirah reported.He stressed that the Yemeni people have the right to have access to fuel, medical supplies and food, whatever the circumstances.He also stressed that the siege is a collective punishment and a measure that violates international resolutions and humanitarian norms, and is contrary to all laws and regulations.Saudi Arabia and a coalition of its vassal states launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a Riyadh-backed former regime.The coalition has, however, achieved none of its goals thanks to stiff resistance by the Ansarullah-led Yemeni army.The Saudi military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and plunged Yemen into what the UN says the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.