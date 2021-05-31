Yemeni Drones Attack King Khaled Airbase Anew

Islam Times - Yemeni drones attacked Saudi’s King Khaled airbase in retaliation for the ongoing Saudi aggression on the Arab impoverished country.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Qasif-2K drones targeted the airbase accurately.The attack is the second in less than 24 hours, Saree said, stressing that it comes as part of Yemeni people’s legitimate right to retaliate for the Saudi aggression.In the past few days, the base has been the target of drone strikes several times.The Yemeni military official warned earlier that the Saudi regime would witness a wider and larger operation if it continues aggression and siege against the Yemeni nation.King Khaled airbase is a place where Saudi warplanes take off to strike targets in Yemen.Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.