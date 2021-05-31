0
Monday 31 May 2021 - 11:12

Yemeni Drones Attack King Khaled Airbase Anew

Story Code : 935515
Yemeni Drones Attack King Khaled Airbase Anew
Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Qasif-2K drones targeted the airbase accurately.

The attack is the second in less than 24 hours, Saree said, stressing that it comes as part of Yemeni people’s legitimate right to retaliate for the Saudi aggression.

In the past few days, the base has been the target of drone strikes several times.

The Yemeni military official warned earlier that the Saudi regime would witness a wider and larger operation if it continues aggression and siege against the Yemeni nation.

King Khaled airbase is a place where Saudi warplanes take off to strike targets in Yemen.

Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.

The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
31 May 2021
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
31 May 2021
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
31 May 2021
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
30 May 2021
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
30 May 2021
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
30 May 2021
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
29 May 2021
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
29 May 2021
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
Yemenis Attack Targets in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan, King Khalid Airbase in Abha
29 May 2021
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
Israel Approves 560 Illegal Settlement Units in Bethlehem
29 May 2021
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
Israel Regime is Angry with Vote of UN Human Rights Council
28 May 2021