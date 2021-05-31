0
Monday 31 May 2021 - 11:18

Iraqi Forces Arrest a Number of ISIL Elements in Kirkuk

Story Code : 935517
The series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army continues in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces recently launched new operations against Takfiri remnants, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces targeted ISIL Takfiri terrorist positions in Kirkuk province. They also targeted ISIL remnants in Baghdad province in a surprise operation. 

Iraqi security sources said that Iraqi forces managed to identify and arrest a number of ISIL Takfiri elements during the two counter-terrorism operations. Similar operations have been carried out in other provinces in recent days.

Earlier, Iraqi army forces launched an operation in Nineveh province against the remnants of ISIL Takfiri elements.

Spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces Command Yahya Rassoul said that 12 Takfiri elements had been identified and arrested following the operation.

It should be noted that movements of remnants of Takfiris in Iraq have recently intensified. There have long been reports of US efforts to revive ISIL in Iraq.
Comment


