UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened

Islam Times - Abu Dhabi officially opened its embassy in Tel Aviv as the UAE flag was hoisted next to the Zionist flag in the embassy building.

The Abu Dhabi Embassy in Tel Aviv officially opened on Sunday, Yedioth Ahronoth reported. The UAE embassy is located in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building, which also hosts several Israeli technology companies.Mohamed Al Khaja as the first and current United Arab Emirates ambassador to Tel Aviv has been stationed in the occupied territories since March 1, 2021.He had gone to Abu Dhabi during the recent Israeli conflict with the Palestinian Resistance and was absent for several days in Tel Aviv, which was one of the targets of Palestinian attacks.His wife and children are still in the UAE but are scheduled to move to occupied Palestine soon.According to the report, Al Khaja who had previously met with several Zionist ministers also met on Sunday with the Zionist regime's Minister of Education Yoav Galant.The UAE is one of the Arab countries that established formal relations with the Zionist regime, despite the opposition of the public opinion of the Arab world and the violation of the rights of the Palestinians.The signing ceremony of the normalization agreement between the UAE and the Zionist regime was held on September 15, 2020, in the White House. Under the agreement, the UAE pledged to establish diplomatic, trade and economic relations with the Zionist regime.The UAE embassy in Tel Aviv was previously scheduled to open in January.