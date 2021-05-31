Biden Sends Xi, Putin Warning in Memorial Day Speech

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden sent a warning to the presidents of China and Russia during his Memorial Day address on Sunday.

"I had a long conversation for two hours recently with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], making it clear to him we could do nothing but speak out for human rights around the world because that's who we are," Biden said, Fox News reported."I'll be meeting with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin in a couple weeks in Geneva making it clear that we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights," he added.Biden spoke at a Memorial Day service in Delaware on Sunday morning, where he offered comfort to the families of fallen service members and paid tribute to his late son Beau Biden, who served in the Iraq War. It is Biden's first Memorial Day weekend as commander-in-chief.He brought up his issues with Chinese leaders as his administration refuses to commit to punishing Beijing should the coronavirus lab leak theory be proven true."We haven't ruled out anything yet," Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during Wednesday's press briefing when asked whether the virus had emerged in a manner that was "deliberate or not an accident"."Would the president seek to punish China?" Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre."We're not going to go there just yet," Jean-Pierre replied, "We have to go through the 90-day review. And once we have the 90-day review, will we be able to reassess."Biden previously stated he had asked the intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" to "bring us closer to a definitive conclusion" and get back to him within 90 days.