Monday 31 May 2021 - 20:59

Mossad Chief Urges ‘Israel’ To Up the Ante against Iran

Cohen, whose tenure as the head of the spy agency ends on this week, made his comments during a ceremony at the Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan.

‘Israel’ "ought to ratchet up its military activities against the Iranian regime and continue fighting it relentlessly until they realize that any mistake on their part would bring about great pain," Cohen alleged at the ceremony.

The Zionist entity rarely acknowledges involvement in specific operations; however, its so-called "shadow war" against Iran's nuclear program has been raging for several decades.

Earlier this year Iran accused the ‘Israeli’ entity of "terrorism" following an explosion at the secretive Natanz nuclear plant, as well as of being behind the assassinations of nuclear scientists and military commanders.
