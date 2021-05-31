0
Monday 31 May 2021 - 23:11

Macron, Merkel Demand Explanation over US Espionage on European Officials

Story Code : 935618
Today, after a virtual meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Washington should explain the published reports regarding the US espionage on its European allies.

"Eavesdropping on allies' conversations is unacceptable," Macron said of reports that the NSA was spying on senior European officials.

"France and Germany want a full explanation of what happened to the United States," he said.

The German chancellor also called for transparency on the issue of US espionage with the help of Denmark from European officials, saying she was waiting for an explanation from Washington.

Denmark's official media reported on Sunday that the US National Security Agency, in cooperation with the Danish Foreign Intelligence Agency, was spying on senior European officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, between 2012 and 2014, citing several informed sources. 

According to research covering the years 2012 to 2014, the US National Security Agency has been spying on senior officials in Sweden, Norway, France and Germany through Danish intelligence cooperation.

For the first time in 2013, Edward Snowden, a former US National Security Agency contractor, exposed the US intelligence agency's widespread espionage on the American people, as well as European citizens and their political leaders. 
