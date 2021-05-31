Intense Talks Between Iran, P4+1 Group on JCPOA Revival Continue in Vienna

Islam Times - Iran’s negotiators continue intense multilateral talks with the remaining members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the landmark nuclear deal reached between Tehran and six world powers in 2015, to revive the agreement, which was abandoned three years later by the former US administration.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi, who is heading the Iranian delegation to the ongoing Vienna negotiations, held a trilateral meeting with the representatives of Russia and China on Monday.During the meeting, the Iranian delegates outlined Tehran's stance on the draft texts and the remaining unsolved issues.The Chinese and Russian envoys once again reiterated their countries' support for Iran's position on securing possible ways to revive the JCPOA and its full implementation by the signatories.The three delegations stressed the importance of continuing the work more seriously and away from any hesitation or unreasonable delay.Immediately after the meeting, Araqchi held a meeting with representatives of the European Union and the three European signatories to the JCPOA -- Britain, Germany and France.In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian Ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna, pointed to his meeting with the Iranian and Chinese delegations and said the sides discussed "current state of affairs and the way ahead."Ulyanov on Sunday said the fifth round of the Vienna talks on the JCPOA revival is underway, adding that as of now, there are no plans to extend the negotiations.Also on Monday, European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Ulyanov held a separate meeting on the JCPOA revival.In a trilateral meeting at Tehran’s permanent mission to the UN organizations in Vienna on May 13, Russian and China once again backed Tehran’s call for an effective removal of the sanctions imposed by the United States on the Iranian nation in the aftermath of Washington’s withdrawal from the landmark accord.The Russian and Chinese officials hailed Iran for playing an active role in advancing the broader Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of signatories to the JCPOA.Iran and the P4+1 group of countries, namely Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, have been engaged in bilateral and multilateral meetings and consultations in the Austrian capital over the recent days at different levels, as representatives of two sides have been engaged in the Vienna process since early April with the purpose of finding ways to bring the United States back to the deal and prepare the ground for its full implementation.Under former President Donald Trump, the United States in May 2018 unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA. Trump also initiated a “maximum pressure” policy against Iran, prompting Tehran to take remedial measures by gradually reducing its nuclear commitments under the deal.Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, says his administration wants to rejoin the deal, but Tehran says it must first lift all the sanctions Washington imposed on Iran in the aftermath of leaving the JCPOA practically and verifiably before it can come back.