Islam Times - Security sources in Afghanistan now reported that a car bomb has been exploded in front of the police headquarters in Baghlan province of Afghanistan on Monday.

The security sources announced that a car bomb has been exploded in Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan on Monday, Al-Jazeera reported.According to this report, the explosion took place in front of the police headquarters in Baghlan province and caused casualties and damage as well.Several people were killed and injured in this blast, the report added.No further details have so far been released about the incident.