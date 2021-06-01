0
Tuesday 1 June 2021 - 12:13

Uganda Minister’s Daughter Killed in Failed Assassination Attempt

Story Code : 935713
Uganda Minister’s Daughter Killed in Failed Assassination Attempt
Four attackers on motorcycles opened fire at a vehicle carrying General Katumba Wamala, the minister of works and transport, in the Kampala suburb of Kiasasi on Tuesday, local television station NBS reported.

“There was a shooting involving him … he is hurt and he’s been taken to the hospital, his driver was killed,” army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso said, Al Jazeera reported.

Wamala’s daughter, who was in the vehicle with him, was also killed, NBS reported.

Images circulating on social media showed Katumba in apparent distress outside an SUV, his light-colored trousers splattered with blood.

Social media images also showed bullet holes in a car window and casings on the ground.

There have been several assassinations and mysterious deaths of high profile officials in the east African country in recent years, fuelling speculation about perpetrators and their motivations.

Victims have involved a lawmaker, a senior police officer, the country’s top public prosecutor, senior Muslim leaders and others.

The attempt on Katumba was orchestrated in the same suburb in the capital where in 2017 gunmen on motorcycles sprayed bullets on a vehicle carrying a senior police officer.

That police officer, Felix Kaweesa, was killed along with his bodyguard and driver.
Comment


Featured Stories
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
31 May 2021
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
31 May 2021
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
31 May 2021
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
30 May 2021
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
30 May 2021
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
30 May 2021
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
29 May 2021
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
29 May 2021