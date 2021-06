Islam Times - An Israeli court extended on Tuesday the arrest of the Islamic Jihad commander, Sheikh Khodr Adnan, till June 7 under the pretext of completing the investigations.

Sheikh Adnan was arrested by the Zionist occupation forces on May 30 in the occupied city of Nablus, knowing that he has been on a hunger since his arrest.Sheikh Adnan was arrested previously 12 times over his Islamic Jihad membership and organized activities. He engaged in a hunger strike battle thrice and imposed his will on the Israeli enemy.