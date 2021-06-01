0
Tuesday 1 June 2021 - 13:15

Pakistan: 10 Killed, 3 Injured in Flood-Related Incidents

Story Code : 935730
Pakistan: 10 Killed, 3 Injured in Flood-Related Incidents
According to the reports, a roof collapsed in Tariq Abad area of Okara city of Punjab during a thunderstorm, leaving eight people dead and three injured.

Local people and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

The deceased included three women, four children and a man, while the identity of the injured is not known yet.

In another incident, a person died after a wall fell on him when he was walking beside it in Hujra Shah Muqeem area of the Okara district.

Another man lost his life after he was hit by lightning in Toba Tek Singh district of the province.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday predicted thunderstorms along with strong winds in different parts of the country. 
Related Stories
12 killed in violence-related incidents in Pakistan
Islam Times - At least 12 people have been killed and a woman has been injured in a spate of violence across Pakistan’s provinces of Balochistan and Sindh.
Comment


Featured Stories
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
31 May 2021
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
31 May 2021
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
31 May 2021
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
30 May 2021
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
30 May 2021
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
30 May 2021
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
29 May 2021
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
29 May 2021