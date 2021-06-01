0
Tuesday 1 June 2021 - 21:18

No Deadlocks in Vienna Talks: Iranian Government Spokesman

"There is no major obstacle to the negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA, and as mentioned earlier, there is a basic understanding of what the parties should do to return to the JCPOA agreement," said Rabiei on Tuesday in response to the question of when the Vienna talks will end.

"It is natural that due to the complexities of numerous sanctions [imposed on Iran] in the Trump era and [Iran's] nuclear technological advances in response to them [those sanctions], many details need to be considered. But none of these obstacles is insurmountable, and with political will, these minor differences will end," he added.

Rabiei further noted, "Therefore, we hope that we will be able to announce the full revival of the JCPOA before the end of the current administration in Iran."

"The Vienna talks are in no way affected by the election and its results and will continue to achieve the desired result, in accordance with its independent and legal procedure and within the framework of the general policies of the Establishment and under the guidance of the Leader," Rabiei highlighted.

He went on to say, "There are no deadlocks in the negotiations. We should not let negotiations become protracted and we are not in a hurry as well. Negotiations have reached a point where a few key issues need to be decided, and these issues require the attention, obsession, and time."

"Our criterion is the rights of the nation and the highest interests of the people and the Establishment. Our negotiation team has moved in the same direction," he noted.

"If the talks require decisions in Tehran, they will definitely be made in the capital."
