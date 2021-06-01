Hezbollah Calls for Prosecuting Murderers of Former PM Martyr Rashid Karami

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued on Tuesday a statement to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of the former PM Rashid Karami, stressing that Lebanon misses the martyr’s major role in maintaining the national unity as well as coexistence and confronting the internal sedition and foreign plots.

According to the statement, Hezbollah hopes the Lebanese get inspired by the story of the martyr Karami as well as his unionist and constructive stances while addressing the major issues which used to plague the nation.Finally, Hezbollah considered that loyalty to the martyr’s pure blood requires preserving his patriotic path and political legacy and prosecuting the criminal murderers who committed this heinous and condemned crime no matter how long it takes.