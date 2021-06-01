0
Two Explosions in Afghan Capital Kill at least 10, Wound 12

Security sources told Ariana News that a magnetic IED blast targeted a bus at around 7:30 Tuesday evening in the Sar-e-Kariz area in PD3 in the city.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) stated that at least six civilians were killed and seven others wounded in the blast.

Short while later another magnetic IED attached to another bus detonated at the Almas-e-Gharb Street, near the first blast’s scene.

The MoI said that this explosion has also left casualties but the exact number yet to be determined.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes as hours after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported that there was an urgent need to reduce the level of violence and that all parties to the conflict need to do more to protect civilians.

In a series of tweets, UNAMA stated: “Heavy civilian casualties recently documented by UNAMA underscore urgent need to reduce the violence, for progress in Afghanistan peace negotiations and for all parties to do much more to protect civilians from harm.”

According to UNAMA, at least 23 civilians were killed and 49 were injured in just seven recorded incidents that took place over a three-day period last week in Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Sari Pul, Parwan, and Kapisa.

UNAMA stated many civilians are being killed and injured by indirect fire from both ANA and Taliban.

“ANA airstrikes and anti-government elements’ IEDs also causing many civilian casualties. UNAMA is sharing its findings with the parties, urging them to take all measures to protect civilians,” the mission stated.
