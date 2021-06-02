0
Wednesday 2 June 2021 - 00:41

Doha Witnessing No Benefit in Establishing Ties with Tel Aviv

Story Code : 935821
Doha Witnessing No Benefit in Establishing Ties with Tel Aviv
Qatar, like its neighbors in the region, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, does not see any benefit in establishing relations with the Zionist regime, Spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told a Sputnik correspondent.

Qatar plans to pay for the reconstruction of 45,000 destroyed houses in the Gaza Strip within the next six months, elsewhere in her remarks, Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al-Khater said, referring to the 12-day aggression of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians in the occupied territories of Palestine.

This is while Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has authorized $ 500 million to rebuild the infrastructure of the Gaza Strip, which was damaged during the recent Israeli aggression.

The Qatari senior diplomat also announced her country's readiness to mediate between Hamas and the United States, saying that this is because Doha attaches great importance to the role of mediation for establishing international peace and stability.

The report comes as Khaled Meshaal, the head of the political bureau of Hamas said in an interview that although Hamas is ready for talks with the United States, it will not give in to the US conditions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
31 May 2021
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
31 May 2021
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
31 May 2021
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
30 May 2021
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
Syria: Renewal of Sanctions Proves EU ‘Partnership in Unjust War’
30 May 2021
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
Nakhala: If ‘Israel’ Assassinates Any of Our Commanders or Fighters, We Will Strike Tel Aviv Immediately
30 May 2021
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
Report: US Soldiers Mistakenly Exposed Top-Secret Information About Nuclear Weapons in Europe
29 May 2021
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
IRGC Quds Force Chief Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine
29 May 2021