Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance

Islam Times - Secretary General of Iraq’s Asaib Ahl Al-Haq resistance movement, Sheikh Qais al-Khazaali, affirmed that Iraq, as people and history, are now in a state of war with the United States, adding that “the honorable and national Iraqis reject the presence of foreign troops [on their soil].”

In an interview aired Tuesday evening, Khazaali said any US military presence is a target for the resistance until the American concludes that his presence in Iraq is futile, and that it is necessary to leave the country.“This depends on forbearance in this confrontation; it is a war of attrition and we possess expertise in such kind of wars since 2003,” Sheikh Khazaali underscored.In response to a question regarding holding negotiations with the occupation forces, Khazaali noted that as per principles, the resistance could not negotiate with the occupying forces, adding that once the occupation decides the full withdrawal, it is not necessary that the Iraqi government be the mediator, citing the Lebanese model when Hezbollah negotiated the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity via the German mediator.“There are many qualitative weapons within the Iraqi resistance, whose presence was admitted by the American side, such as the unmanned drones which made precise hits against the Ain al-Assad airbase, breaching all radar and defense systems,” Khazaali pointed out.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Asaib leader stressed that Iran won’t negotiate the US military presence in Iraq, and won’t negotiate the Ansarullah issue in Yemen, and didn’t negotiate the issue of Hezbollah’s weapon in Lebanon. He then concluded that the Iraqi resistance would never stop fighting the US occupation until the full withdrawal from Iraq.