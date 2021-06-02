0
Wednesday 2 June 2021 - 09:08

Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance

Story Code : 935898
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
In an interview aired Tuesday evening, Khazaali said any US military presence is a target for the resistance until the American concludes that his presence in Iraq is futile, and that it is necessary to leave the country.

“This depends on forbearance in this confrontation; it is a war of attrition and we possess expertise in such kind of wars since 2003,” Sheikh Khazaali underscored.

In response to a question regarding holding negotiations with the occupation forces, Khazaali noted that as per principles, the resistance could not negotiate with the occupying forces, adding that once the occupation decides the full withdrawal, it is not necessary that the Iraqi government be the mediator, citing the Lebanese model when Hezbollah negotiated the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity via the German mediator. 

“There are many qualitative weapons within the Iraqi resistance, whose presence was admitted by the American side, such as the unmanned drones which made precise hits against the Ain al-Assad airbase, breaching all radar and defense systems,” Khazaali pointed out.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Asaib leader stressed that Iran won’t negotiate the US military presence in Iraq, and won’t negotiate the Ansarullah issue in Yemen, and didn’t negotiate the issue of Hezbollah’s weapon in Lebanon. He then concluded that the Iraqi resistance would never stop fighting the US occupation until the full withdrawal from Iraq.
Related Stories
Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq SG Says Israel Harmful to Palestine & Muslim World
Islam Times - Secretary-general of Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, an offshoot of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), said the aggressive Israeli regime ...
Comment


Featured Stories
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
31 May 2021
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
31 May 2021
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
31 May 2021
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
30 May 2021
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021