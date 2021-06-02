0
Wednesday 2 June 2021 - 10:24

Iranian Naval Vessel Sinks in Gulf of Oman after Fire

Story Code : 935913
Iranian Naval Vessel Sinks in Gulf of Oman after Fire
The public relations department of the Iranian Navy’s second maritime zone in Jask said in a statement that all crew on board the vessel has been disembarked and transferred to the coast after the fire broke out in Khark.

The vessel sank near the Jask port, some 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz” the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

The military vessel was being deployed to international waters for a training naval operation when one of its systems caught fire near the port of Jask.

Twenty hours of efforts by military and civilian organizations to extinguish the fire were futile as the fire spread to different parts of the naval ship, which finally sank, the statement added.

Khark had been in service for more than four decades and had taken part in many training operations.
Comment


Featured Stories
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
31 May 2021
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
31 May 2021
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
31 May 2021
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
30 May 2021
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021