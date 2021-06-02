Lebanese President Slams PM-Designate’s Continued Violations of Constitution

Islam Times - In response to the campaigns launched by ‘Future Movement’ which belongs to Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, the Lebanese Presidency Office said the statement of the movement is the best evidence of the unprecedented gap in political life to which the custodians of this movement descended to.

“The continued evasion of the designated premier from assuming his responsibilities in forming a balanced government which takes into account competence and efficiency and achieves participation, constitutes a further violation of the Constitution and the National Accord Document,” the statement read, adding that the claim that the President of the Republic is trying to undermine the Taif Agreement and its constitutional implications is a lie.The Lebanese Presidency’s statement went on to say that Hariri insists on trying to seize the authorities of the President of the Republic, by resorting to practices which strike the norms and principles, inventing new rules, and violating national balance.Hariri and his party deliberately hold Aoun’s presidential term responsible for the situation and the financial conditions inherited and the debts that “fruited” from the mismanagement of the party of the PM-designate, according to the statement.The "swamp" in which the Future Movement's statement claims that the country is mired is the production of a regime headed by the Future movement that has dominated the country's capabilities.By firing in advance at the proposal to call for a dialogue conference, the "Future Movement" blocks the way for any rescue attempt to form a government and carry out reforms that secure the country's stability.The Presidency of the Republic will not stoop to the low level in vulgar language, lies, deception and insolence, and will give way to efforts to find positive solutions to the government crisis that the PM-designate has created.The Presidency of the Republic is at a crossroad with those who deviate from the constitution or remain silent about everything that is happening, knowing that Lebanon's supreme interest transcends all other considerations and with it the interest of the people who are the source of all authorities.