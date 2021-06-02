0
Wednesday 2 June 2021 - 22:13

Moscow Is in Contact with Washington over JBS Hacker Attack

Story Code : 935999
Moscow Is in Contact with Washington over JBS Hacker Attack
"Yesterday, a corresponding conversation took place through the State Department and our embassy in Washington. Probably, from this point of view, we can say that the US administration is in direct contact with the Russian government," Ryabkov said, Sputnik reported.

On June 1, Meat-producing giant JBS USA notified the Biden Administration of the latest cyber attack that they believe came from a criminal entity thought to be located in Russia.

As a result of the cyber attack, the company had to suspend operations in several states of Australia at once.

US President Joe Biden said that every possible measure would be taken to mitigate the impact of the cyber attack.

The company noted that resolving problems would take time, and this could lead to delays in working with JBS customers and suppliers. JBS promised to fully restore work by Wednesday.

JBS USA is part of JBS Foods and it operates in 15 countries and has clients in approximately 100 countries around the world. Its brands include Pilgrim's, Great Southern and Aberdeen Black.
Comment


Featured Stories
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
31 May 2021
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
31 May 2021
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
31 May 2021
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
30 May 2021
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021