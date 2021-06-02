0
Wednesday 2 June 2021 - 22:17

Fire at Tehran Oil Refinery is Contained

Story Code : 936001
Fire at Tehran Oil Refinery is Contained
Announcing that the fire breakout occurred in the refinery's diesel fuel tank, Shaker Khafai noted that the fire had now been contained and there is no more danger of spreading to other tanks.

Tehran Refinery Public Relations Manager stated that at 19:30 today, a fire broke out in the refinery's diesel fuel tank and 20,000 barrels of diesel fuel caught fire.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties in the fire," Shaker Khafai said, adding that because a product such as diesel fuel caught fire, the fire could not be extinguished and the only way was to let the entire petroleum product burn in that section.

The public relations manager of Tehran Refinery also stated that the cause of this accident is under investigation and after completing the investigation, the results will be announced.
Comment


Featured Stories
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
13 Palestinian Journalists Kidnapped by Israeli Regime
31 May 2021
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
Denmark Helped US Spy on Merkel, European Allies, Says Report
31 May 2021
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
North Korea Slams End to US Guidelines Limiting South Korea Missile Range
31 May 2021
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
Afghanistan Ready to Purchase Arms, Equipment from Russia
30 May 2021
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
Top General: Iran Ready to Boost Syria’s Defense Power
29 May 2021