Fire at Tehran Oil Refinery is Contained

Islam Times - The public relations manager of the Tehran refinery announced on Wednesday night that the fire in the refinery had been contained.

Announcing that the fire breakout occurred in the refinery's diesel fuel tank, Shaker Khafai noted that the fire had now been contained and there is no more danger of spreading to other tanks.Tehran Refinery Public Relations Manager stated that at 19:30 today, a fire broke out in the refinery's diesel fuel tank and 20,000 barrels of diesel fuel caught fire."Fortunately, there were no casualties in the fire," Shaker Khafai said, adding that because a product such as diesel fuel caught fire, the fire could not be extinguished and the only way was to let the entire petroleum product burn in that section.The public relations manager of Tehran Refinery also stated that the cause of this accident is under investigation and after completing the investigation, the results will be announced.