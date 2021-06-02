Russia Ready to Finance Iran’s Power Plant Projects

Islam Times - In a meeting held between Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and CEO of Russian Power Machine Company Konyukhov, the Russian side expressed its readiness to finance and implement Iran’s power plant projects.

Iranian Minister of Energy, as Chairman of Iran and Russia Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission, who has traveled to St. Petersburg at the head of a high-ranking delegation, met and held talks with the Chief Executive of Russian Power Equipment Company Power Machines Konyukhov on Wed.During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on development of bilateral cooperation and projects of this Russian company in Iran.While welcoming the interest of Russian Power Machine Company for cooperating with Iranian companies, Ardakanian considered the use of Russian government’s loans as the most important motivation of the Iranian side in delegating Sirik Thermal Power Plant project to the Russian company.CEO of Russian Power Machine Company Konyukhov, for his part, referred to the opening of Letter of Credit (L/C) and completion of the administrative and technical process related to the construction of four 1,400-MW units of thermal power plant in Sirik, Bandar Abbas, as joint program of this Russian company and the Iranian Ministry of Energy.Iranian Minister of Energy and Chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation traveled to the Russian Federation on Tuesday at the head of a high-ranking delegation to participate in the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Conference.