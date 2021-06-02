0
Wednesday 2 June 2021 - 23:29

FM: Saudi Arabia Collaborating with Kuwait, US against Iran

Story Code : 936006
FM: Saudi Arabia Collaborating with Kuwait, US against Iran
Addressing the recent trip of the Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Saudi Arabia, the Saudi FM said the visit shows the significance of Riyadh and Kuwait ties. 

He hoped that the visit of the Crown Prince of Kuwait to Riyadh would have positive effects on strengthening the political relations between the two countries by increasing the level of bilateral coordination on all political issues in the region.

Making some baseless claims about Iran, the Saudi FM said "The most important of such collaboration is on regional and international circles in order to serve the interests of the two countries, support the issues of the Arab and Islamic ummah to achieve security and stability in the region and joint cooperation in the face of Iranian threats."

He added that the collaboration would be completed by cooperation with the new US administration and the continuation of imposing economic sanctions and arms embargoes against Iran.

Saudi sources reported on Tues. that the Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Saudi Prince Bin Salman are to visit and confer on Iran.

As Kuwaiti sources reported on the Crown Prince's visit to Saudi Arabia, a Saudi newspaper claimed that one of the topics of discussion would be the issue of Iran's nuclear program.
