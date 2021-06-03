Two Hamas Fighters Martyred in Explosion in Gaza

Islam Times - Local Palestinian media have reported that an explosion was heard in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday afternoon.

Local Palestinian sources reported that an explosion was heard in Gaza city on Wednesday afternoon.The Palestinian news agency "Safa" reported that the blast took place in one of the resistance group's positions in Gaza city.Meanwhile, Palestine "Alan" quoted its correspondent in the Gaza Strip as saying that two forces had been killed in the blast.Furthermore, another Palestinian "Shahab" news agency reported that the body of one of the martyrs was taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza city.Shahab noted that the blast was an accident and that it was not caused by an attack.