Thursday 3 June 2021 - 00:39

Zionist Circles Say Netanyahu’s Threat to Strike Iran Reflects Insanity

The Israeli analysts stressed that Netanyahu’s threats reflect insanity, reminding him of the Zionist failure to defeat the Palestinians in Gaza.

Zionist analysts indicated that the US administration complained about Netanyahu’s statements, warning that Biden differs from Trump.

Meanwhile, a Zionist report mentioned UAE has been pumping oil to ‘Israel’ which would sell it to a third-party state in the Middle East, adding that this has been ongoing since even before Abu Dhabi concludes the normalization deal with Tel Aviv.
