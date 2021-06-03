0
Thursday 3 June 2021 - 08:58

Biden Seeks Coalition to Counteract Countries Harboring Hackers

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden has launched a rapid strategic review to address the mounting challenge of ransomware attacks that will primarily focus on four key issues: the disruption of ransomware infrastructure and actors; building an international coalition to hold countries who harbor ransom actors accountable; expanding cryptocurrency analysis as well as reviewing its own ransomware policies.

“This attack is an example of how this is not just a problem in the United States. These [hackers] are actors that are working to get into systems around the world", the press secretary said late Wednesday.

Psaki further referred to the recent ransomware attack on the meat-producing giant JBS USA, committed earlier this week. It's reportedly the third such cyberattack targeting the US since Biden took office.

On Tuesday, the White House said it was in touch with the Russian authorities in light of the attack on JBS, which led to the closure of its facilities in the United States. The US administration claims some of the members of the hacker groups reside in Russia.
