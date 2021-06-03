0
Thursday 3 June 2021 - 09:00

Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t

Story Code : 936066
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
"After intense work on behalf of all the ‘citizens’ of ‘Israel’ and a two-year-long political crisis, the president of ‘Yesh Atid’, Yair Lapid, informed President Rivlin that he had succeeded in forming a government,” a statement from the Lapid’s party read.

For his part, Lapid said: "I have the honor to inform you that I have succeeded in forming a government. It will be an alternative government in accordance with Article 13 [a] of the Basic Law and Naftali Bennett will be the first head of government."

Under the agreement, Lapid and Bennett will split the job of prime minister in a rotation. Bennett will serve the first two years, while Lapid is to serve the final two years. 

The agreement still needs to be approved by the Knesset in a vote that is expected to take place early next week. If it goes through, Lapid and a diverse array of partners that span the “Israeli” political spectrum will end the record-setting 12-year rule of Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, desperate to remain in office while he fights corruption charges, is expected to do everything possible in the coming days to prevent the new coalition from taking power. If he fails, he will be pushed into the opposition.
Related Stories
Arab News Media: Israeli Ship Blasted from Inside
Islam Times - The Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news channel released footage of the recent explosion at an Israeli cargo ship in the Sea of Oman that had been recorded by the Iranian drones,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
3 June 2021
Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid
Two key Netanyahu rivals reach agreement to unseat Israel's longest-sitting PM
3 June 2021
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
2 June 2021
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021