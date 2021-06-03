Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t

Islam Times - “Israeli” opposition leader Yair Lapid informed the apartheid entity’s outgoing President Reuven Rivlin, on Wednesday evening that he was in a position to form a coalition government, after having gathered the necessary support of 61 mandates.

"After intense work on behalf of all the ‘citizens’ of ‘Israel’ and a two-year-long political crisis, the president of ‘Yesh Atid’, Yair Lapid, informed President Rivlin that he had succeeded in forming a government,” a statement from the Lapid’s party read.For his part, Lapid said: "I have the honor to inform you that I have succeeded in forming a government. It will be an alternative government in accordance with Article 13 [a] of the Basic Law and Naftali Bennett will be the first head of government."Under the agreement, Lapid and Bennett will split the job of prime minister in a rotation. Bennett will serve the first two years, while Lapid is to serve the final two years.The agreement still needs to be approved by the Knesset in a vote that is expected to take place early next week. If it goes through, Lapid and a diverse array of partners that span the “Israeli” political spectrum will end the record-setting 12-year rule of Netanyahu.Netanyahu, desperate to remain in office while he fights corruption charges, is expected to do everything possible in the coming days to prevent the new coalition from taking power. If he fails, he will be pushed into the opposition.