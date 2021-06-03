0
Thursday 3 June 2021 - 09:54

Iraqi PMU Carries Out Operation against ISIS in Eastern Iraq

Story Code : 936071
The aim of the operation, which was carried out in the presence of six divisions of the Iraqi popular mobilization forces, was to discover hideouts and pursue elements of the ISIS terrorist group in the areas around Hamrin and Khanaqin in Diyala province.

Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of members of this terrorist group are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts in a scattered manner.

In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country and committing countless crimes. Iraq subsequently called on Iran to help Baghdad fight these terrorists.

On November 17, 2017, Iraqi forces, with the advisory assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, succeeded in liberating the city of Rawa in Anbar province western Iraq, the last ISIS base in Iraq. With the liberation of this city, ISIS was destroyed.
