0
Thursday 3 June 2021 - 09:56

Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round

Story Code : 936073
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
According to Iranian news agency, speaking to reporters after a Wednesday meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission following the fifth round of intensive talks in Vienna, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, “Logically, the upcoming round (of talks) could be the final one, but nothing is predictable in diplomatic negotiations.”

He said the negotiating parties have come to the conclusion after 10 days of intensive talks in Vienna that they need to return to their respective capitals for further consultations.

“Many hoped that this would be the last round of negotiations. As I had said before, I guessed that we are still distant from the point for the conclusion of an agreement, but we are not very far from it,” he added.

Araqchi said the JCPOA parties have decided to hold consultations in the capitals for one week before resuming the Vienna talks.

The Iranian deputy minister noted that the texts relating to various parts of negotiations have been drafted, as progress has been made in most texts.

However, a number of key issues are remaining which decisions should be made about, he stated.

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action held a meeting in the Austrian capital on Wednesday evening to evaluate the latest status of the negotiations aimed at reviving the nuclear deal.

The most recent round of JCPOA negotiations that began on April 6 examines the potential of revitalization of the nuclear deal and the US’ likely return to it.

The US left the JCPOA in 2018 and restored the economic sanctions that the accord had lifted. Tehran retaliated with remedial nuclear measures that it is entitled to take under the JCPOA’s Paragraph 36.
Related Stories
Araqchi Says Salient progress made in Vienna talks on JCPOA
Islam Times - Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs said that salient progress has been made in nuclear talks which is ongoing in the Austrian capital Vienna and there ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
3 June 2021
Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid
Two key Netanyahu rivals reach agreement to unseat Israel's longest-sitting PM
3 June 2021
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
2 June 2021
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021