China Urges US to End Maximum Pressure Policy against Iran

Islam Times - Stating that the current crisis in JCPOA stems from Washington misguided policies, the Chinese envoy for Vienna talks reiterated that the US must end its policy of maximum pressure and lift sanctions against Iran completely.

Speaking at the end of 2nd meeting of the fifth round of Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Thu., Chinese Envoy to the United Nations in Vienna Wang Qun said that some major disagreements remain over the lifting of sanctions against Iran and emphasized, “This issue shows that the basis for the wrong approach (former Washington administration) has not been identified.”The unilateral withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA and the policy of maximum pressure on Iran is the root cause of the crisis in the Iran nuclear deal, he highlighted.The landmark nuclear deal was inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in the Austrian capital of Vienna in mid-July 2015 and was approved by the US Security Council Resolution 2231.But former US President Donald Trump withdrew from JCPOA on May 18, 2018, and reimposed tough sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.