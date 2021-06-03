0
Thursday 3 June 2021 - 10:02

China Urges US to End Maximum Pressure Policy against Iran

Story Code : 936074
China Urges US to End Maximum Pressure Policy against Iran
Speaking at the end of 2nd meeting of the fifth round of Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Thu., Chinese Envoy to the United Nations in Vienna Wang Qun said that some major disagreements remain over the lifting of sanctions against Iran and emphasized, “This issue shows that the basis for the wrong approach (former Washington administration) has not been identified.”

The unilateral withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA and the policy of maximum pressure on Iran is the root cause of the crisis in the Iran nuclear deal, he highlighted.

The landmark nuclear deal was inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in the Austrian capital of Vienna in mid-July 2015 and was approved by the US Security Council Resolution 2231.

But former US President Donald Trump withdrew from JCPOA on May 18, 2018, and reimposed tough sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.  
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
3 June 2021
Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid
Two key Netanyahu rivals reach agreement to unseat Israel's longest-sitting PM
3 June 2021
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
2 June 2021
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021