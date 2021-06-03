0
Thursday 3 June 2021 - 20:56

Zionist ‘Security’ Establishment Concerned About Possible Steps Netanyahu Might Take

Story Code : 936163
Zionist ‘Security’ Establishment Concerned About Possible Steps Netanyahu Might Take
According to ‘Israeli’ Channel 12’s website, the source made clear that the issue is related to sensitive days ahead as there is a race with time regarding the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal with the United States. It is also the main reason for which Zionist war minister Benny Gantz has travelled the night before to the US.

Zionist officials are aware that the Americans are insisting to make the deal by June 18, the date of the Iranian Presidential Elections, after which signing the deal will be more difficult, according to the website.

Gantz’s visit is expected to include displaying new information about Iran’s nuclear program to US counterpart Lloyd Austin and the American ‘Israeli’ Public Affairs Committee [AIPAC’s] leadership.

Meanwhile, concerns are rising within the ‘Israeli’ ‘security’ establishment regarding the facilitations the US is willing to offer to Iran, as well as lifting the sanctions imposed on senior government and oil officials, and neglecting the ‘Iranian centralization’ in the region, according to the ‘Israeli’ expressions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
3 June 2021
Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid
Two key Netanyahu rivals reach agreement to unseat Israel's longest-sitting PM
3 June 2021
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
2 June 2021
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021