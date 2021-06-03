Zionist ‘Security’ Establishment Concerned About Possible Steps Netanyahu Might Take

Islam Times - A source within the Zionist ‘security’ establishment said officials will recently be keen that outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t warm up any region now in parallel with the power transmission after the formation of the new government.

According to ‘Israeli’ Channel 12’s website, the source made clear that the issue is related to sensitive days ahead as there is a race with time regarding the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal with the United States. It is also the main reason for which Zionist war minister Benny Gantz has travelled the night before to the US.Zionist officials are aware that the Americans are insisting to make the deal by June 18, the date of the Iranian Presidential Elections, after which signing the deal will be more difficult, according to the website.Gantz’s visit is expected to include displaying new information about Iran’s nuclear program to US counterpart Lloyd Austin and the American ‘Israeli’ Public Affairs Committee [AIPAC’s] leadership.Meanwhile, concerns are rising within the ‘Israeli’ ‘security’ establishment regarding the facilitations the US is willing to offer to Iran, as well as lifting the sanctions imposed on senior government and oil officials, and neglecting the ‘Iranian centralization’ in the region, according to the ‘Israeli’ expressions.