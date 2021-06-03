0
Thursday 3 June 2021 - 21:01

‘Israelis’ Discuss Investments with Emiratis in Dubai

The conversations were laser-focused on business. Several ‘Israeli’ and Emirati speakers opened their remarks with both the Hebrew greeting of "Shalom" and the Arabic greeting of "Salam," meaning ‘peace.’

They spoke about boosting tourism, creating jobs, technology sharing, diversifying economies and tackling issues of water scarcity.

Since the UAE and the Zionist entity formalized ties in September, tens of thousands of Zionist tourists have come to the UAE, mostly to Dubai or in targeted visits to the capital of Abu Dhabi.

Trade, meanwhile, has already exceeded $354 million. Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv have signed around 25 agreements in more than 15 sectors, said Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zayoudi, the highest-level Emirati official at the event.
