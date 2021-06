Islam Times - The Zionist occupation forces arrested a Palestinian girl, 14, for drawing Palestine’s flag in the context of an event held in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

A group of Zionist settlers attacked a Palestinian woman in the occupied Al-Khalil and injured her, arresting a number of other Palestinian locals.The Israeli occupation forces arrested again the Palestinian prisoner, Saleh Al-Jaabari, just after releasing him, knowing that he had spent 14 years in the enemy’s jails.