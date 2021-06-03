At Least Four Killed in Bomb Blast in Kabul

Islam Times - A bomb ripped through a minivan in the western part of the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, killing at least four people, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

According to AP, no one took responsibility for the attack in the neighborhood, which is largely populated by the minority Hazara ethnic group who are mostly Shiite Muslims. The Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group however has carried out similar bombings in the area, including an attack on two minivans on Tuesday that killed at least 10 people.The Daesh affiliate has declared war against Shiites who are a minority in mostly Sunni Afghanistan. In a statement late on Wednesday, Daesh said they had also bombed an electrical grid station on Tuesday, leaving much of Kabul in darkness.Violence and chaos continues to escalate in Afghanistan as NATO members continue their final withdrawal of the remaining forces.