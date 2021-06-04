0
Friday 4 June 2021 - 01:34

Islamic Revolution Important Development in World: Syrian Envoy

Story Code : 936187
Islamic Revolution Important Development in World: Syrian Envoy
Speaking at the International Seminar of Imam Khomeini and the Contemporary World, Shafiq Dayoub referred to Iran-Syria firm relations as the most important achievement of the Islamic Revolution in his country and as a criterion for other countries to have ties based on mutual values and interest.

Dayoub emphasized that Syria did not forget the resistance of Iran led by the leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei alongside the Syrian people against the US-backed oppressive war on the country.

The Syrians place their fraternal friendships at the service of regional issues, on top of which the Palestinian cause, and seek to use the relations to serve Iranian-Arab relations, he went on.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's leading Shia cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim said the achievements of the Resistance Front, its great victories and its high power were the blessings of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the leadership of Imam Khomeini, and its honesty towards Islam and the ummah. 

Sheikh Isa Qassim further said the Islamic Revolution revived the Iranians themselves, then transferred Islamic thoughts to the Islamic Ummah and gave it a real and effective lesson about the need for unity in the movement.

The Islamic Revolution of Iran saved many circles of the Islamic Ummah from the tricks of false leaders and increased the spirit of resistance in the Ummah to achieve independence and freedom from domestic and foreign tyranny. 

Still, the Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Naser Abu Sharif described the first achievement of Iran's Islamic Revolution as the liberation of the Iranian people, stating that the Revolution brought about fundamental changes in the country.

Noting that the Islamic Revolution created a tsunami in the region and the world and that Palestine was an example, Naser Abu Sharif said the Revolution was not only for the people of Iran but belonged to all Muslims and all humanity.
Related Stories
No truth to reports of Israel targeting convoy, Syrian envoy says
Islam Times - The Syrian ambassador to the UN says there is ‘no truth’ to the reports that the recent Israeli attack on a research center near Damascus ...
