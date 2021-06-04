Not So Classified: Identities of More Than 100 UK Secret Troops Exposed in Massive Security Blunder

Islam Times - The British military has launched an investigation after an email was mistakenly shared by clerks, disclosing the identities of over 100 Special Forces troops, The Daily Mail reported.

According to the outlet, the British Army's Corporal to Sergeant Promotion List, which was accidentally sent to hundreds of officials, included fourteen Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers, five members of the Special Reconnaissance Regiment (SRR), four Special Boat Service (SBS) troops, as well as 39 paratroopers from the Special Forces Support Group (SFSG).The unfortunate email also included forty names from highly sensitive intelligence and communication organisations, and even mentioned one of the operatives belonging to the so-called E Squadron, which is considered the UK's most secretive military intel unit."This should never have been sent out or shared among non-vetted personnel because it could all too easily fall into the wrong hands. The consequences could be fatal," a source told the newspaper.The ministry of defense has since addressed the blunder, announcing that "the leak of this information is being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment further".