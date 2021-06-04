0
Friday 4 June 2021 - 02:30

Jewish Leader Lauds Imam Khomeini for Strengthening Unity among Religions

Story Code : 936195
Jewish Leader Lauds Imam Khomeini for Strengthening Unity among Religions
Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, always emphasized the commonalities that exist between divine religions, preparing the ground for unity, Hamami Lalehzar said in a message on Wednesday on the occasion of the 32nd demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini.

He condoled with the Iranian nation on behalf of the Jewish community on the sad occasion.

Hamami Lalehzar expressed regret that it is the second year that it is not possible to hold a major commemoration ceremony on the demise anniversary of the late Imam due to the global spread of COVID-19, however, noting that the memory of Imam Khomeini is with all Iranian people.

Imam Khomeini spent many years in exile in Iraq, Turkey and France, from where he led a movement which ultimately put an end to monarchical rule in Iran.

Imam Khomeini passed away aged 86 at the night of June 3, 1989. The late Imam led popular protests against Iran's former Pahlavi regime which was a key ally of the United States.

The late Imam's demise anniversary is one day ahead of another landmark anniversary on June 5, 1963, which coincided with Imam Khomeini’s first revolt against the monarchy witnessed demonstrations in Tehran and Qom.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
3 June 2021
Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid
Two key Netanyahu rivals reach agreement to unseat Israel's longest-sitting PM
3 June 2021
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
2 June 2021
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
Several Western Countries Expected to Reopen Embassies in Syria
1 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
‘Israeli’ Occupation Banning Gaza Patients from Getting Cancer Treatment outside Enclave
1 June 2021
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv Officially Opened
31 May 2021