Friday 4 June 2021 - 02:32

EU Didn't Appropriately React to US-Denmark Wiretapping Scandal: Russia

Story Code : 936197
"Sweden, Norway, France or Germany couldn't help but notice that the American-Danish duet did something to them that is far from decent. But the offended countries haven't come up with a way how to specifically formulate their complaint yet," she wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday, CGTN reported.

"While there are no sanctions, embassy shutdowns or appeals with the UN Security Council. Nothing even close to it," the diplomat stated, referring to the EU countries' "gently demanded" explanations from Copenhagen.

The Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) has given the US National Security Agency (NSA) open internet access to spy on senior politicians of neighboring countries including Germany, Sweden, Norway, and France, Denmark's national broadcaster DR News reported on Sunday.

Already, France and Germany have responded by denouncing the spying as "unacceptable," and demanding "full clarity" from the US side.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday said she did not believe Denmark needed to restore its relationships with its allies, including France and Germany.

"I do not think it is correctly put that there is a need to restore relations with France or Germany. We have an ongoing dialogue, and we also have that within intelligence matters," Frederiksen told local news wire Ritzau.

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday also urged the US to give an an explanation on whether what it does is consistent with its intelligence laws and the spirit of its transborder data flow agreement with allies and whether it's a "polluted network" or "clean network".

Washington announced on Tuesday it would work with allies and European partners to address any questions on security issues.
