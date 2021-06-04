0
Friday 4 June 2021 - 16:55

Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever

Story Code : 936300
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
During a live televised speech on the anniversary of Imam Khomeini's demise, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized that the key to the Islamic Republic's permanency is in the two words: "Islamic" & "Republic."

He also stated that Imam Khomeini’s great act was that he created and actualized this idea of an Islamic Republic and the base for the realization of that theory was his deep knowledge of Islam and people.

The following is an excerpt of the statements Imam Khamenei stated in his speech:

"Among the world's political systems, there is no system whose downfall has been anticipated as much as that of the Islamic Republic. Since day one, ill-wishers have said it would collapse in two months or so, but the Islamic Republic has grown stronger day by day."

"The key to the Islamic Republic's permanency is in the two words "Islamic" and "Republic." Our magnanimous Imam's great act was that he created and actualized this idea of an Islamic Republic. The base for the realization of that theory was his deep knowledge of Islam and people."

"All individuals should feel it to be their duty to not only take part in the elections but also to enjoin others to do so. This is enjoining the truth. "And enjoin each other to [follow] the truth; [Quran 103:3].""

"​Each candidate must be committed to social justice, reducing rich-poor gap, boosting domestic production, and fighting corruption, smuggling and excessive imports. They must state this today so that if they do not do so after winning, supervisory bodies can hold them accountable."

"​In the vetting process some candidates were wronged. They were accused of untrue things that were unfortunately spread throughout the internet too. Protecting people’s honor is one of the most important issues. I call on the responsible bodies to restore their honor."
Related Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges High Turnout in Iran’s Presidential Election
Islam Times - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday emphasized the importance of the upcoming presidential ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
4 June 2021
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
4 June 2021
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
3 June 2021
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
3 June 2021
Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid
Two key Netanyahu rivals reach agreement to unseat Israel's longest-sitting PM
3 June 2021
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
2 June 2021
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021