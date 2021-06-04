Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said that Iran has grown stronger than ever, as the country commemorates the 32nd anniversary of the demise of its revolutionary founder, Imam Khomeini.

During a live televised speech on the anniversary of Imam Khomeini's demise, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized that the key to the Islamic Republic's permanency is in the two words: "Islamic" & "Republic."He also stated that Imam Khomeini’s great act was that he created and actualized this idea of an Islamic Republic and the base for the realization of that theory was his deep knowledge of Islam and people.The following is an excerpt of the statements Imam Khamenei stated in his speech:"Among the world's political systems, there is no system whose downfall has been anticipated as much as that of the Islamic Republic. Since day one, ill-wishers have said it would collapse in two months or so, but the Islamic Republic has grown stronger day by day.""The key to the Islamic Republic's permanency is in the two words "Islamic" and "Republic." Our magnanimous Imam's great act was that he created and actualized this idea of an Islamic Republic. The base for the realization of that theory was his deep knowledge of Islam and people.""All individuals should feel it to be their duty to not only take part in the elections but also to enjoin others to do so. This is enjoining the truth. "And enjoin each other to [follow] the truth; [Quran 103:3]."""​Each candidate must be committed to social justice, reducing rich-poor gap, boosting domestic production, and fighting corruption, smuggling and excessive imports. They must state this today so that if they do not do so after winning, supervisory bodies can hold them accountable.""​In the vetting process some candidates were wronged. They were accused of untrue things that were unfortunately spread throughout the internet too. Protecting people’s honor is one of the most important issues. I call on the responsible bodies to restore their honor."