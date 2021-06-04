0
Friday 4 June 2021 - 22:03

The Horror of the North…

Story Code : 936348
In this context, the mayor of the “Nesher” settlement, Roi Levy, said during the Contractors' Conference in the occupied city of Haifa, “Several days after the ‘Guardians of the Wall Operation’, which killed 14 ‘Israelis’, thousands of rockets were fired into ‘our territory’ and hit mainly those who did not have adequate fortification."

He also expected that "The next battle in the north will be dozens of times more difficult, with thousands of missiles a day to be fired into our region."

According to the "Haifa News", Levy considered that "Those who did not realize what happened in Ashkelon, Ashdod and Yavne last month, apparently live on another planet.”

“What we have witnessed in Gaza’s operation in days, will happen here in Haifa by Hezbollah in Lebanon in one single day,” he added.

"You know just like us how many unfortified homes there are, and how many people don't have access to shelters… And that doesn't change anything if we're working with the Home Front and if we care about shelters, but that's not the case, "he stated, noting that “Those who don't have a safe room inside their house will not be immune from missile attacks."
