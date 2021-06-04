0
Friday 4 June 2021 - 22:06

2,000 Gazan Families Homeless After ‘Israeli’ Aggression

Story Code : 936350
2,000 Gazan Families Homeless After ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Naji Sarhan, the deputy minister of Labor and Housing in Gaza, said in a press statement on Thursday that 1,200 housing units were completely destroyed during the ‘Israeli’ bombardment of the besieged enclave last month while 1,000 others were partially destroyed.

Sarhan, referring to preliminary estimates, said the cost of rebuilding houses is approximately $150 million.

The Palestinian official said government agencies in Gaza have taken urgent relief measures by disbursing $2,000 to owners of completely destroyed homes, and $1,000 for those partially destroyed.

An Egyptian delegation, consisting of six specialized engineers, arrived in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday and conducted an inspection tour for several hours on a number of places destroyed by the latest Zionist airstrikes.

Egypt had earlier announced a financial aid of 500 million US dollars to support efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip following the 12-day aggression of ‘Israel’ on the coastal enclave.

The World Health Organization [WHO] said in a report on Wednesday that the Zionist regime’s war against the Gaza Strip has left some 200,000 Palestinians in the 'Israeli'-blockaded territory and beyond, with “staggering health needs.”

Tel Aviv launched the bombing campaign against Gaza on May 10, following Palestinian retaliation against violent raids on worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque and the regime’s plans to force a number of Palestinian families out of their homes at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Apparently caught off guard by the unprecedented barrage of rockets from Gaza, the Tel Aviv regime announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 21, which Palestinian resistance movements accepted with Egyptian mediation.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 260 Palestinians were martyred in the ‘Israeli’ offensive, including 66 children, 40 women and 16 elderlies while 1,948 others were wounded.

In response, Palestinian resistance factions fired more than 4,000 rockets and missiles into the occupied territories, killing 12 people.
