Friday 4 June 2021 - 22:07

Trump’s Former Counsel to Testify to US Congress Committee

The long-awaited interview is the result of an agreement reached last month in federal court, and a transcript will be publicly released within a week.

House Democrats — then investigating whether Trump tried to obstruct the US Justice Department’s probes into his presidential campaign’s ties to Russia — originally sued after McGahn defied an April 2019 subpoena on Trump’s orders.

That month, the Justice Department released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the matter. In the report, Mueller pointedly did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice but also did not recommend prosecuting him, citing Justice Department policy against indicting a sitting president.

Mueller’s report quoted extensively from interviews with McGahn, who described Trump’s efforts to stifle the investigation.

While the Judiciary panel eventually won its fight for McGahn’s testimony, the court agreement almost guarantees its members will not learn anything new. The two sides agreed that McGahn will be questioned only about information attributed to him in publicly available portions of Mueller’s report.

Still, House Democrats kept the case going, even past Trump’s presidency, and are moving forward with the interview to make an example of the former White House counsel.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat from New York state, said the agreement for McGahn’s testimony is a good-faith compromise that “satisfies our subpoena, protects the Committee’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight in the future, and safeguards sensitive executive branch prerogatives.”

It is unclear what House Democrats will do with the testimony, which they sought before twice impeaching Trump. The Senate acquitted Trump of impeachment charges both times.

As White House counsel, McGahn had an insider’s view of many of the episodes Mueller and his team examined for potential obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation.

McGahn proved a pivotal witness against Trump, with his name mentioned hundreds of times in the text of the Mueller report and its footnotes.
