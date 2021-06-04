0
Friday 4 June 2021 - 22:09

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Arrest Two Palestinians, Injure Dozens

Wafa news agency reported that the occupation forces stormed the towns of Yatta in al-Khalil and Beit Rima in Ramallah, and arrested two Palestinians.

In the same context, 113 Palestinian citizens were injured during confrontations against ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in Nablus on Friday.

One of the injuries was described as critical in the incident that took place in Subeih Mountain in the town of Beita.

Relatively, the day before, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested nine Palestinians, including a girl, in the West Bank.
